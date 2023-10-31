Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists In 3rd Targeted Attack In 3 Days In Kashmir

This is the third targeted attack in Jammu and Kashmir the last three days. (Representational)

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district today. This is the third targeted attack in the last three days in the Valley.

Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was attacked at his home at Karalpora village in Baramulla, police said. He was critically injured and shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation is going on," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The village has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers, an official said.

Yesterday, a migrant labourer was killed in Pulwama.

On Sunday, a police inspector was shot at and injured in Srinagar. Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice on Sunday while he was playing cricket at in the Eidgah area.

Security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir following the attacks. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points.

The worrying trend comes amid infiltration attempts by terrorists.

Last week, the Union Territory witnessed the biggest ceasefire violation along the international border after the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in February 2021. A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in the Arnia sector along the border on Thursday. Dozens of villagers have fled their homes after mortar shells hit residential areas.