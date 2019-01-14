Kashmir Still Challenge Due To Pakistan's Activities, Says Rajnath Singh

Speaking about incidents of violence by Maoists, the home minister said they had dropped by 50 per cent during the last four years.

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2019 18:27 IST
Rajnath Singh said the violence in northeastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent. (File)


Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): 

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is still a challenge due to destabilising activities by Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

He was talking to mediapersons after inaugurating the administrative building, residential block and officers'' mess at the SSB sector headquarters.

"Kashmir is still a challenge due to destabilising activities by neighbouring Pakistan. However, the Army, the CRPF, the Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence bureau men are acting in better coordination," he said.

The violence in northeastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent, Mr Singh said.

Lauding improvements made on the internal security front, he said, "No major terrorist incident had taken place in India during the last four-and-a-half years (of the Narendra Modi government)."

Mr Singh said the country's economy today was counted as the world's fastest growing.

"By 2030, the Indian economy would rank among top three economies of the world," he said.

"The Modi government has launched the world's largest universal health care scheme Ayushmaan Bharat which has benefitted 7.5 lakh people so far," Mr Singh said.

