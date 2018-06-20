Karti Chidambaram, Wife And Mother Summoned Over Black Money Charge The special court issued summons today to Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Income Tax department has accused Karti Chidambaram of not disclosing several assets Chennai: A special court for economic offence cases in Chennai has summoned former union minister P Chidambaram's wife, son and daughter-in-law to appear on June 25 in connection with the prosecution initiated by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act.



The special court issued summons today to Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.



Tax authorities had filed a complaint against them over alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets, which is an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.



According to the tax department, the trio failed to disclose a property they jointly own in Cambridge in the UK, worth Rs 5.37 crore.



Apart from this, the department has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had failed to disclose an overseas bank account he holds with Metro Bank in the UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.



In addition to this, Karti Chidambaram also failed to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him which amounts to an offence under the Black Money Act, the department said in its complaint.



Assailing the I-T department's plaint, the trio moved the high court seeking an interim order staying the prosecution and to direct the department to provide a copy of the complaint to them.



They alleged the authority, which ordered sanction for the prosecution, had no such authority under the Income Tax Act.



Opposing the plea, the department said the petitions were too premature, since only a complaint has been filed in the special court.



Concurring with the submissions, the high court on May 30 refused to stay the proceedings of the prosecution before the trial court.



Subsequently, on June 12, the high court directed the I-T to provide copies of the sanction order and the complaint filed in the trial court to the accused.



On June 18, the department moved a review application in the high court submitting that the copies were already filed in the trial court and it would be provided to the petitioners in the due course of hearing.



A special court for economic offence cases in Chennai has summoned former union minister P Chidambaram's wife, son and daughter-in-law to appear on June 25 in connection with the prosecution initiated by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act.The special court issued summons today to Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.Tax authorities had filed a complaint against them over alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets, which is an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.According to the tax department, the trio failed to disclose a property they jointly own in Cambridge in the UK, worth Rs 5.37 crore.Apart from this, the department has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had failed to disclose an overseas bank account he holds with Metro Bank in the UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.In addition to this, Karti Chidambaram also failed to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him which amounts to an offence under the Black Money Act, the department said in its complaint.Assailing the I-T department's plaint, the trio moved the high court seeking an interim order staying the prosecution and to direct the department to provide a copy of the complaint to them.They alleged the authority, which ordered sanction for the prosecution, had no such authority under the Income Tax Act.Opposing the plea, the department said the petitions were too premature, since only a complaint has been filed in the special court.Concurring with the submissions, the high court on May 30 refused to stay the proceedings of the prosecution before the trial court. Subsequently, on June 12, the high court directed the I-T to provide copies of the sanction order and the complaint filed in the trial court to the accused.On June 18, the department moved a review application in the high court submitting that the copies were already filed in the trial court and it would be provided to the petitioners in the due course of hearing. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter