Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartavya Path Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate - today. PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The revamped Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the heart of Delhi will be open to the public soon.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

'Kartavya Path' will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.

Here are the LIVE updates on inauguration of Kartavya Path:

Sep 08, 2022 19:14 (IST) PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grand statue at India Gate, pays tributes to him.



Delhi | PM Modi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and pays floral tributes to him



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/7FIPH8TiX9 - ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Sep 08, 2022 19:09 (IST) Delhi | PM Narendra Modi arrives at India Gate to inaugurate revamped Central Vista & unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate pic.twitter.com/BWdpValjBI - ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Sep 08, 2022 19:07 (IST) PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate & inaugurate Central Vista in New Delhi, shortly



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/PEHu8MFNgn - ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Sep 08, 2022 18:29 (IST) #Delhi | Visuals ahead of the inauguration of 'Kartavya Path' and unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, by PM Narendra Modi today | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/rnG1yjYl72 - NDTV (@ndtv) September 8, 2022

Sep 08, 2022 18:00 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a stretch of the redeveloped Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that's been renamed from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a stretch of the redeveloped Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that's been renamed from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Read here

Sep 08, 2022 17:58 (IST) Soon after Independence, Kingsway was renamed to Rajpath and Queensway running perpendicular to it was rechristened as Janpath. Now, Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue. Read here.

Sep 08, 2022 17:56 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the redeveloped Kartavya Path that will soon be opened for public use pic.twitter.com/YUoNXFToRL - ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022