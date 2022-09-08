Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartavya Path Today

Kartavya Path: PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate - today. PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
'Kartavya Path' will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.

Here are the LIVE updates on inauguration of Kartavya Path:

PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grand statue at India Gate, pays tributes to him.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a stretch of the redeveloped Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that's been renamed from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Read here.
Soon after Independence, Kingsway was renamed to Rajpath and Queensway running perpendicular to it was rechristened as Janpath.
Now, Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue. Read here.
