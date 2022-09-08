Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartavya Path Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate - today. PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
The revamped Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the heart of Delhi will be open to the public soon.
The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.
'Kartavya Path' will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.
Here are the LIVE updates on inauguration of Kartavya Path:
