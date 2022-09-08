PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartavya Path, Unveil Netaji Statue: 10 Points

For the renaming of Rajpath, PM Modi's Independence Day commitment of "removing traces of colonial mindset" is being cited as a reason. While 'raj' means "power" or "regime", 'kartavya' means "duty". According to the government, it symbolises a shift from Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

Rajpath was witness to the dawn of India's Independence, and hosts the annual Republic Day celebrations. This ceremonial boulevard running from Raisina Hill complex to India Gate was first known as Kingsway, a central axis in the city of 'New' Delhi built after the British Raj shifted its capital here from Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1911.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Area around India Gate has not just been spruced up but the vibe will change too — towards a more organised setup.

The government has assigned five dedicated vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed, which means the usual rush of ice-cream vendors around the India Gate will now be replaced by a regulated system. It is one of the most popular spots for locals and tourists alike.

Two shop blocks with eight units each have also been built near India Gate. Some states have shown interest to set up their food stalls, the government has said. This could mean options beyond street food from carts.

The Prime Minister's office said, over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of the Central Vista have seen increased traffic of visitors, putting stress on infrastructure. Hence, the amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and parking space have been upgraded.

To ensure there's no theft or damage to the new features — signages, lamps, fountains — there would be heavy deployment of police and 80 security guards at least for the next few days.

This is just one part of the mega project. The redevelopment of Central Vista includes a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, a new PM house and office, and a new Vice-President's Enclave, besides revamping the 3-km Rajpath (now Kartavya Path).

A new centrepiece will be the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be housed in the India Gate canopy. Made from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 tonnes, the statue will stand 28 feet tall. The Amar Jawan Jyoti -- a tribute to fallen soldiers -- was a key feature here before that was shifted to the National War Memorial earlier this year.