Indian Air Force's Might At Display During Republic Day Parade

75th Republic Day: The 'Vajraang' formation of six Rafale aircraft.

The skies above Kartavya Path transformed into a vibrant display of skill and precision as 54 aircrafts, including three from the French Air and Space Force, participated in a spectacular flypast during the 75th Republic Day ceremony today.

The awe-inspiring aerial performance captured the attention of onlookers as the contingent soared through the air, creating a resonant roar and showcasing a series of captivating midair acrobatics.

Commencing the display was the impressive 'Prachand' formation, featuring one LCH leading two Apache Helicopters and two ALH Mk-IV in a five-aircraft 'Arrow Formation.' Subsequent formations included the 'Tangail,' 'Arjan,' 'Netra,' and 'Varuna,' each presenting a unique combination of aircraft in synchronised flight.

The highlight of the event was the 'Bheem' formation, featuring a C-17 aircraft alongside two Su-30 aircraft in echelon, streaming fuel and flying past in 'Vic' formation. This breathtaking sequence was followed by four Tejas aircraft in a graceful 'Diamond' formation.

The 'Amrit' formation showcased six Jaguar aircraft flying in an 'Arrow-head' formation over the water channel north of Kartavya Path. The 'Vajraang' formation, consisting of six Rafale aircraft, added an extra layer of excitement to the spectacle as they flew in a 'Marut' formation.

The grand finale of the flypast enthralled viewers with three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft in a high-speed 'Trishul' formation flying over the water channel north of Kartavya Path, accompanied by the IAF Marching Contingent. Approaching the dais, the formation executed the Trishul maneuver with precision.