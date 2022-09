PM Modi Unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 28-Feet Tall Statue

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Kartavya Path.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

