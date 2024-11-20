Photo Claiming To Show Gutkha Stains On Kartavya Path Goes Viral, Internet In Disgust

In the era of artificial intelligence-generated photos, a picture of India Gate's Kartavya Path that shows visitors' gutkha spits "painted" on it is becoming viral on social media. A post on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) showcases several images where paan and gutkha stains are visibly marked on the red granite of Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath.

The caption of the post reads, "Kartavya Path, New Delhi," and it has garnered over 350,000 views and more than 7,000 likes. The post has sparked significant discussion among social media users, with many emphasising the need to improve the understanding and practice of good civic sense among Indians.

"We as citizens always blame the government for everything, but we don't follow basic civic behaviour and expect the government to do everything. First we should learn some basic public behaviour, and then we can complain about the government," commented a user.

"Isn't this a high time to bring a bill to punish the people littering in public places and also hold accountable the departments responsible for public place cleanliness?" wrote another user.

"Heavy fine/manual labour, whichever is possible, is the only way forward to make these people understand civic sense," commented a third user.

The post has gone viral and continues to gain increasing traction among users. However, authorities have yet to respond to it.