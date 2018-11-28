'Not Laughter Challenge Programme': Prakash Javadekar Scolds Navjot Sidhu

Prakash Javadekar slammed Navjot Sidhu for discussing domestic issues with Pakistan (File)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday criticized Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for showering praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Kartarpur Corridor ceremony in that country.

He also slammed Mr Sidhu for discussing domestic issues with Pakistan at a time when Pakistan has been found involved in cross-border terrorism. "Sidhu committed the biggest sin by flouting norms of diplomatic relations by discussing domestic issues with Pakistan," he added.

"It's surprising to see Sidhu showering praise on Khan at a time when Pakistan has been found involved in terrorism in our country," Mr Javadekar said. "Sidhu should know that the event was not a 'Laughter' Challenge programme," he said.

"Sidhu's Congress party follows double standard and will not act against him. Earlier Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had gone to Pakistan and spoken on removing Modi, and now Sidhu it seems, is following in his footsteps. Both present the mindset of the Congress," said Mr Javadekar.

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor for facilitating Sikhs' pilgrimage, connecting the holy shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Kartarpur) in Pakistan.

Mr Sidhu said that "whenever history is written about the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Khan's name will be written on the first page."