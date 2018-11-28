Navjot Sidhu, Imran Khan To Share Stage At Pak Kartarpur Corridor Event Amid Row: Updates

Kartarpur corridor: Navjot Sidhu's attendance was questioned by Amarinder Singh

Days after PM Modi announced the construction of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister will today lay the foundation stone in Kartarpur for the passage that will link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The foundation stone for the religious corridor was laid in India two days ago by Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The event in Narowal, 120 kilometers from Lahore, has made headlines for its invitees and attendees. Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri left for Pakistan today as the Indian government's representatives along with Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu who was among the first to accept the invitation. His attendance was contested by Amarinder Singh who had asked him to reconsider his decision to visit Pakistan. Imran Khan, senior politicians of Pakistan's Punjab province and a host of top officials will be attending today's event on the Pakistani's side.

Here are the live updates of the Kartarpur corridor event: