India, Pakistan Renew Kartarpur Corridor Agreement For 5 More Years, But...

Days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO meeting, India and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to renew the agreement on the Kartarpur corridor for another five years. However, the issue of Islamabad charging a fee of $20 per pilgrim, per visit still persists.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, often called just Kartarpur Sahib, is one of the holiest shrines for Sikhs. That is because Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev preached there during the last eighteen years of his life.

After Partition of India in 1947, Kartarpur Sahib fell on the Pakistan side of the International Border. With India being the home for more than 95 per cent of all Sikhs globally, pilgrims from all over India always demanded access to go to Kartarpur Sahib, which is in Shakargarh Tehsil, Narowal District, in Pakistan's Punjab Province.

On October 24, 2019, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. This was initially signed for a period of five years. This has now been renewed for another 5-year term.

"It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan," it added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also posted about it on social media platform X, writing "India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years. PM @narendramodi's government will continue to facilitate our Sikh community's access to their holy sites."

During his recent 24-hour visit to Pakistan for the SCO Summit, Mr Jaishankar held no bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, nor was there any official meeting. He however, greeted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, when the latter welcomed him to a state dinner organised of all SCO delegates. Mr Jaishankar also reportedly had a brief exchange of greetings with his counterpart Ishaq Dar at the official dinner. However, no official talks were held and no note takers were present either.

FEE WAIVER REQUEST

Pakistan has been levying a fee of $20 per pilgrim, per visit for them to visit the holy shrine. Devotees from India have been urging the Government of India to try and get this fee waived by Islamabad. However, there has been no breakthrough in this regard.

"In view of the continued requests of the pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its statement.