Kartarpur Corridor: The passage aims to connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Dera Baba Nanak.

New Delhi: Two days after the foundation stone for the religious corridor between India and Pakistan was laid in India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone in Kartarpur for the passage linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa too will be present. Two union ministers - Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri - will attend the ceremony in Narowal, around 120 km from Lahore. The grand event will take place amid differences between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu who accepted Pakistan's invite and crossed over to the neighbouring country on Tuesday to attend the ceremony.