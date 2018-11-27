PM Modi To Be Invited To SAARC Summit, Says Pak Foreign Office: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to Pakistan for the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) summit, Pakistan daily Dawn reported today, quoting its foreign office spokesperson. India had boycotted the last SAARC meeting that was to be held in Pakistan in 2016, citing "cross-border terror attacks".

Several other nations -- including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan -- had also pulled out. The summit, which cannot take place even if one of the eight members withdraws, had to be finally cancelled.

New Delhi's decision to pull out of the summit was part of the global campaign to isolate Pakistan after four terrorists struck at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, killing 18 soldiers.

Word about this year's meeting comes days after a terror attack at a prayer hall in Punjab's Amritsar, in which three people died.

Pointing to the attack, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has refused to visit Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of a long-awaited corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sabhib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines.

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has also skipped the event, citing party-related work ahead of assembly elections in five states. India will be represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri.