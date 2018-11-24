Pak Invites Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Leaders To Sikh Pilgrim Corridor Event

Sushma Swaraj was invited by her counterpart Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Highlights Pakistan invites Sushma Swaraj to attend Kartarpur Corridor event Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ceremony on November 28 Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh also invited

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was invited to visit Pakistan by her counterpart Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

A long-pending demand of the Sikh community to build a religious corridor linking India's border district of Gurdaspur with a historic gurudwara in Pakistan may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities at on the Pakistan side on November 28.

Apart from Ms Swaraj, Mr Qureshi also invited Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to the ceremony.

"On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj , Capt Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder & Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at #Kartarpura on 28 Nov, 2018," Mr Qureshi tweeted.