All You Need To Know About Kartarpur Sahib: The Holy Site For Sikhs

Several pilgrims gather at the border for 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara.

Kartarpur corridor project, a passage between India and Pakistan, today got go ahead from the Union cabinet enabling Sikh pilgrims to visit a historic gurudwara in Pakistan where Guru Nanak is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

The Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara is a historic Sikh pilgrimage, 120 km from Lahore, in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The present-day gurudwara was built at the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539. It was at this place that Guru Nanak settled and assembled members of the Sikh community after his missionary visits.

The gurudwara is visible from the Indian side of the border. Pakistani authorities often cut elephant grass, which otherwise obstruct view from India.

The decision by the Union Cabinet came ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river.