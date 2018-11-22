Kartarpur Corridor Project To Historic Pak Gurudwara Cleared By Cabinet

A religious corridor between India and Pakistan, aimed at providing easy passage to pilgrims to visit a historic gurudwara in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life, has been cleared by the cabinet.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historic Sikh pilgrimage, 120 km from Lahore, in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Meanwhile, over 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims reached Lahore on Wednesday and left for Gurudwara Janamesthan in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, for the birth anniversary festivities.

India will build and develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. "Government of Pakistan will be urged to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory," he tweeted.

"The government of India will develop a Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the International Border to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurudwara Darbaar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Rabi river in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Devji spend 18 years," Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.