'Karpoori Thakur's Life Revolved Around Simplicity, Social Justice': PM Modi

On the birth centenary of former Bihar Chief Minister and social justice icon Karpoori Thakur, the government has honoured him by conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a tribute article on the late leader, emphasising his relentless pursuit of social justice and simplicity.

In his editorial, the Prime Minister said "Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's relentless pursuit of social justice created a positive impact in the lives of crores of people. He belonged to one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. Overcoming numerous obstacles, he achieved a lot and worked for societal betterment."

I bow to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji on his birth centenary. On this special occasion, our Government has had the honour of conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. I've penned a few thoughts on his unparalleled impact on our society and polity. https://t.co/DrO4HuejVe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2024

PM Modi highlighted the former Bihar Chief Minister's simplicity and itegrity saying" Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakurji's life revolved around the twin pillars of simplicity and social justice. Till his last breath, his simple lifestyle and humble nature resonated deeply with the common people. There are numerous anecdotes that highlight his simplicity. Those who worked with him recall how he preferred to spend his own money for any personal matter, including his daughter's wedding. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar, a decision was taken to build a colony for political leaders, but he himself did not take any land or money for the same. When he passed away in 1988, several leaders went to his village to pay tributes. When they saw the condition of his house, they were moved to tears -- how could someone so towering have a house so simple"

PM Modi said that Karpoori Thakur's life's mission was to address inequalities in Indian society.

"Social justice was most dear to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji. His political journey was marked by monumental efforts to create a society where resources were distributed fairly and everyone, regardless of their social standing, had access to opportunities. He wanted to address the systemic inequalities that plagued Indian society" the PM wrote.

"Such was his commitment to his ideals that, despite living in an era where the Congress party was omnipresent, he took a distinctly anti-Congress line because he was convinced very early on that the Congress had deviated from its founding principles" the PM further added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Karpoori Thakur's commitment to work for the lesser privileged classes.

"Perhaps one of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakurji's most significant contributions to India was his role in strengthening the affirmative action apparatus for the backward classes, with the hope that they were given the representation and opportunities they deserved. His decision was met with heavy opposition, but he did not bow to any pressure. Under his leadership, policies were implemented that laid the groundwork for a more inclusive society where one's birth did not determine one's fate. He belonged to the most backward strata of society, but he worked for all the people. He had no trace of bitterness in him, which is what makes him truly great" the PM wrote.

"Over the last ten years, our government has walked on the path of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakurji, reflecting in our schemes and policies that have brought transformation and empowerment. One of the biggest tragedies of our polity has been that, barring a few leaders like Karpooriji, the call for social justice was restricted to being a political slogan. We were inspired by Karpooriji's vision and have it as an effective governance model. I can say with confidence and pride that Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakurji would have been very proud of India's feat of freeing 25 crore people from the clutches of poverty in the last few years" the PM added.

"These are people from the most backward sections of society who were denied basic facilities nearly seven decades after freedom from colonial rule. At the same time, our efforts towards saturation--ensuring every scheme reaches 100% coverage--echoes his commitment to social welfare. Today, when people from OBC, SC, and ST communities are becoming entrepreneurs due to MUDRA loans, it fulfills Karpoori Thakurji's vision of economic independence" he further wrote.

The Prime Minister said that his government was walking on the path shown by Karpoori Thakur.

"It was our government that had the privilege of extending SC, ST and OBC reservations. We also had the honour of setting up the OBC Commission (which was, sadly, opposed by the Congress), which is working on the path shown by Karpooriji. Our PM-Vishwakarma Scheme will also bring new avenues of prosperity for crores of people belonging to OBC communities across India" the PM wrote.

"As a person belonging to the backward classes myself, I have much to thank Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakurji for. Unfortunately, we lost Karpooriji at a relatively young age of 64. We lost him when we needed him the most. Yet, he lives on in the heart and minds of crores of people due to his work. He was a true Jan Nayak!" the PM further added.

On Tuesday, the government of India decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

