Karni Sena Chief Murder: Two Jaipur Cops Suspended, Probe Underway

Two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Jaipur.

Jaipur Police Commissioner on Wednesday suspended the SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and the beat constable.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the widow of the Karni Sena chief, Sheela Shekhawat, said, "The SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and the beat constable have been suspended for negligence in connection with the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. We have been assured that the accused will be arrested within 72 hours."

"Your sister will call you again, if required, and you will have to come out and support me. I request you all to come and pay your last respects (to Gogamedi) tomorrow," she said, in a message to Karni Sena activists.

The mortal remains of the Karni Sena chief will be kept for public viewing at Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Jaipur at 7 am on Thursday. His last rites will be performed at his native village, Gogamedi, around 2 pm.

The Central Armed Police Force has been deployed in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan to avert untoward incidents on the day of his funeral.

A senior official said Central Armed Police Force and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at certain sensitive locations in the city.

The official informed further that the protests that erupted in the wake of Gogamedi's killing have been called off and the situation is under control as of now.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation and working in close coordination with the state police," the official added.

The entire sequence of events leading up to the murder will be investigated by a retired judge of the high court, officials announced on Wednesday.

Following this announcement, the ongoing protest in front of Metro Mass Hospital was pushed back.

Gogamedi's widow accepted the agreement reached between the Police Commissioner and the Sangharsh Committee after which the protest was pushed back.

Further, according to officials, the post-mortem on the Karni Sena chief will be conducted at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which announced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. However, the shutdown was called off later.

Meanwhile, in a big breakthrough in the murder case, the Rajasthan Police identified two shooters who they said were involved in the killing.

The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana.

The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed.

