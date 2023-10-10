Traffic Jams, Waterlogging In Parts Of Bengaluru After Heavy Rains

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday after heavy rainfall battered Karnataka's capital yesterday. In Bengaluru's Bellandur area, heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging on the roads which resulted in a three-kilometer-long traffic jam.

Waterlogging was also witnessed in Manyata Tech Park, Seshadripuram.

Slow moving traffic at Roopena Agrahara, Hosur Road (Electronic city corridor) due to waterlogging. pic.twitter.com/V4J5dShAuD — Joint CP, Traffic, Bengaluru (@Jointcptraffic) October 9, 2023

In this regard, Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory and said that it is working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

"Due to waterlogging near Bellanduru Kodi, vehicles and commuters were stuck in the midst of the flood. With the assistance of a tractor, our Inspector sir and team successfully rescued all commuters and pedestrians," HAL airport traffic police BTP posted on X.

Advising commuters to avoid the route, Traffic police said, "Still this route is not in a condition to use for commuters so please avoid this route and use Outer Ring Road as an alternative."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and South interior Karnataka whereas dry weather prevailed over North interior Karnataka.

"Somwarpet (Kodagu district) 9 cm rainfall; CR Patna (Hassan district) 8 cm rainfall; Tumakuru, Hoskote (Bengaluru Rural district) 7 cm rainfall has been received," IMD said.

IMD predicted that Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely in some areas of Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.

"For the next 48 hours, Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers heavy at times very likely towards evening/night. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 Degrees Celsius respectively," the Met department said in its bulletin.

According to Weather monitoring website Skymet weather, 66 mm rain was observed over the last 24 hours in Bengaluru. This is the highest 24-hour rain in October since 2017. The monthly average of October is 186.4 mm. More rain is expected during the next 2-3 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)