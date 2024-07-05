Newborn Dies As Doctor 'Cuts' Genitals During Delivery, Family Seeks Action

The parents alleged that their newborn died due to medical negligence (Representational)

A baby, whose genitals were allegedly cut during a Caesarean delivery in Karnataka's Davanagre district, died of his injuries today, after which the family protested demanding action against the erring doctor.

The child's relatives protested outside Chigateri District Hospital, demanding accountability and action against the doctor.

On June 17, Amrutha was admitted to the district hospital for delivery. As she could not have a normal delivery, the doctor decided to perform a C-section.

Amrutha and her husband Arjun alleged that doctor Nijamuddin allegedly cut the baby's private part while operating on the mother.

The parents alleged that their newborn died due to medical negligence.

As the newborn's condition deteriorated, he was rushed to a private hospital where he died.

More details are awaited.

