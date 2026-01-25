Viral Videos Show Karnataka Youth Removing Gutka Ads From KSRTC Buses

Videos of young men removing gutka and tobacco advertisements from Karnataka state transport buses have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate. The movement began with a single video from Vidyanagar, where a youth was filmed peeling off a gutka advertisement from a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, citing that they promote unhealthy habits to children and students. Similar visual slates surfaced from Mudhol and Hubballi.

Protesters specifically targeted large advertisements and full-body wraps of pan masala and gutka brands, often featuring Bollywood celebrities. Many citizens and parents expressed outrage that government-owned buses were used to promote products harmful to health, particularly those that mislead youth via "surrogate advertising".

"Karnataka Youth is on fire. Tearing all Gutka ads from KSRTC Public busses," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Karnataka Youth is on 🔥



Tearing all Gutka ads from KSRTC Public busses. https://t.co/o7DOJlAAWH pic.twitter.com/gnrLD0cqAh — Tathvam-asi (@tathvamasi6) January 24, 2026

While many supported the move, some internet users warned that defacing government property, even for a good cause, could lead to legal consequences. The video has also sparked a conversation about public health and hygiene, proving one person can make a difference.

One user wrote, "This should be done all over India." Another commented, "Little effort but great movement."

A third added, "Well done. Let's make civic sense new Trend."

"The intent may be right, but the method is wrong," a fourth user warned.

