Video: Motorcycle Rider's Attempt At Wheelie Goes Horribly Wrong

Vijaynagar: On Saturday, Karnataka police booked two minor youths after they were involved in a motorcycle crash while performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers in the Hagaribommanahalli area of Vijayanagar district.

In a video of the incident going viral on social media, the teens can be seen wheeling on two-wheelers without helmets. Soon, they lost balance and hit a road divider. The two minor youths suffered minor injuries.

Police have booked a case against them and have seized their two-wheeler.

Earlier in April, the Mumbai police arrested a 24-year-old man after his video of performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, an official said.

The accused has cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, he said.

According to police, he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway.