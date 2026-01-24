Karnataka Congress MLA Slams Toll Plaza Staff, Activists Say "VIP Culture"

A debate over "VIP culture" has flared up once again in Karnataka after Congress MLA SN Subbareddy moved a motion seeking action against staff at state toll plazas for allegedly misbehaving with the public and with MLAs, MLCs and former legislators.

While the MLA framed it as an issue of conduct and protocol, activists said the complaint reflects an entitlement mindset and an expectation of preferential treatment.

"This is exactly the problem of an elected representative behaving as if the feudal raj still exists," said activist Brinda Adige, accusing politicians of expecting special preference at public facilities.

"We have a Constitution that treats citizens as the masters... yet here is an elected representative who seems to have forgotten that the feudal raj has been abolished in India," she said, arguing that MLAs should not demand priority over ordinary commuters in toll queues.

Adige questioned why toll staff should be expected to provide any preferential passage.

"Why can't he stand in line like the rest of us? Why should he be given special preference? We are the ones paying his salary," she said, calling the expectation of deference a "colonial mindset".

Government And Opposition MLAs United Over "Privilege"

Even as activists criticised the motion, politicians cutting across party lines rallied behind the core grievance arguing that the issue is not about jumping queues but about the implementation of official passes and the alleged harassment of vehicles carrying them.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said legislators are issued official passes that are linked to the vehicle's registration number, but toll operators often refuse to honour them unless the legislator is physically inside the vehicle.

"In practice, even when the pass is valid, toll staff sometimes refuse to allow the vehicle through unless the legislator is physically inside the car," he said.

Citing routine scenarios, Sudhakar added, "If my driver takes the car with the pass to pick me up, say, from the airport, they're stopped and told I must be present in the vehicle. That defeats the entire purpose of a vehicle-based pass."

He argued that the privilege exists to facilitate official duties and frequent travel.

"We are public representatives. Our work requires us to travel frequently and move around constantly. That is why these privileges exist," he said, insisting that toll staff should not interrogate drivers about destinations or ask, "Where is he? Where is the car going?"

BJP MLA Echoes Complaint, Sparks Fresh Backlash

BJP MLA CC Patil also backed the demand for action, alleging widespread misbehaviour at toll plazas.

"There is so much misbehaviour that is happening in toll plazas. So many uncultured people are sitting in the toll plazas," he said, claiming staff often do not recognise public office holders.

"They don't know who is an MP, who is a doctor, who is a lawyer, who is MLA, who is minister," he said.

Patil argued that even when an MLA pass is issued by the Speaker, vehicles are still repeatedly stopped for checks. "Even in spite of the MLA pass... they want to check each time and ask so many questions," he said.

The debate has been sharpened by a recent incident in Vijayapura where the son of an MLA was caught on tape thrashing a toll staff after he did not recognise him and asked him to pay toll fees.