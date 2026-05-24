Karnataka NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Had Scored 92% In Board Exam

An 18-year-old student who had recently appeared for the NEET examination died by suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The student, identified as Bhagyashree, had scored 92 per cent in the PUC examinations. She had appeared for the NEET exam on May 2.

According to police, Bhagyashree allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her apartment. Police have not found any suicide note so far. Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Further investigation is underway.

There have been several student suicide deaths linked to the NEET-UG 2026 exam cancellation recently. On May 16, a medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan. The student's family said he had performed well in the exam and was expecting around 650 marks this time but became distressed after the test was cancelled.

Udyog Nagar station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said that the victim, identified as Pradeep Meghwal, was a resident of Kanika ki Dhani village in Jhunjhunu's Gudha Gaudji area. He had been living in Sikar with his two sisters for the past three years while preparing for the medical entrance exam at a private coaching institute.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination earlier this month after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak, affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later announced that the re-examination will be held on June 21 and that the medical entrance test will move to a computer-based format from next year.