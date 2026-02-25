Karnataka Mobile Shop Owner Stabbed After Dispute Over Rs 100 Screen Guard

A man allegedly stabbed a mobile shop owner following an argument over a screen guard replacement in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Wednesday.
The injured man has been identified as Vikram Choudri. The accused had allegedly purchased a mobile screen guard and later returned to Choudri's shop near Santhe Maidan seeking a replacement. During the interaction, a dispute reportedly arose after Choudri allegedly asked for an additional Rs 100 for a different model of the screen guard.
The argument escalated, and the accused attacked Choudri with a knife. CCTV footage from the shop shows the accused entering the shop and speaking with Choudri while another person was present. In the footage, the accused is seen attacking Choudri with a sharp object before Choudri and the other man confront the attacker and push him out of the shop.
Choudri was shifted to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Following the incident, a crowd gathered near the hospital, alleging that the attack was targeted. Protesters staged a road blockade and burned tires, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict legal action.
A police investigation is underway, and security has been tightened in the area to prevent further escalation.
