Karnataka Minister Warns 'Godhra' Like Situation Amid Citizenship Act Protest

CT Ravi compared the prevailing situation in Manguluru with Godhra.

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi on Friday said the majority's patience should not be 'tested' as he warned Congress leader UT Khader to recall what happened in Godhra.

"It was because of their mental state that they set a train afire in Godhra. It was their mental state that made them burn karsevaks alive. However, when it comes to reactions, we know it in Godhra," said CT Ravi in Kannada in a viral video.

He called upon UT Khader to know what happens when people are outraged, advising him to recall in case he has forgotten.

On Thursday night, two protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act died in police firing.

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted the video and said, "Most intimidating (and) provocative threat issued by C. T. Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody."

Mr Rao said CT Ravi, a holder of a constitutional position, has no business to spew venom like this.