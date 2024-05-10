Karnataka Man, 32, On The Run With Teen Fiancee's Head Found Dead

Prakash was missing since the teen's murder.

The 32-year-old man alleged to have beheaded his 16-year-old fiancee in Madikeri and on the run with her severed head was found dead on Friday, said Karnataka police.

Prakash's body was found in Hammiyala village, located in Madikeri taluka of Kodagu district, said cops, adding that initial reports point to suicide.

A hunt for the girl's head, said cops, is still underway.

The man was to marry Meena, who recently cleared her Class 10 exams. With news reaching the Child Welfare Department, officials reached the venue and ordered the families to stop the ceremony as the girl was underage and her marriage could attract a case under the POCSO and Child Marriage acts.

After the families were counselled, they agreed to cancel the ceremony and postpone the marriage till after Meena turned 18.

The man, however, did not seem to agree. Barging into the teen's house, he attacked her parents, police said. He kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp object. He, then dragged the girl out of the house for about 100 metres and allegedly beheaded her before fleeing.

The victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital.