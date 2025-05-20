Bus Hits And Drags 2 Bikes, Then Falls On Them In Karnataka; Cop Killed

A man was killed and three others were seriously injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and collided head-on with two motorcycles on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The dead man has been identified as sub inspector Nagaraj. His daughter, Kavya, is among the three critically injured.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported from Kaggalipura, a village along Kanakapura Road.

The bus, traveling from Kanakapura to Bengaluru, jumped the median before crashing into the motorcyclists, crushing them and then toppling over into a roadside drain.

Soon after, people could be seen swarming the accident scene, trying to help the injured.

The three injured are in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU.

Bus passengers reported minor injuries.

The Kaggalipura police has registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver.