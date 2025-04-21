Months Before Murder, Ex Top Cop's Wife Hit Him On Head With Stone: Sources

Former Karnataka police chief Om Prakash suffered a head injury a few months back after his wife Pallavi hit him with a stone, the investigation into the retired officer's grisly murder has revealed.

According to the complaint filed by his son Kartikhesh, the 68-year-old retired officer had moved to his sister Saritha's house after his wife threatened him and the altercations took a turn for the aggressive. He came home yesterday after his daughter Kruthi visited him at his sister's home and insisted that he return. Within a few hours, he was brutally murdered at his home.

Police have found that shortly after Om Prakash returned to his home at Bengaluru's HSR layout, an argument broke out between Om Prakash and Pallavi, reportedly about property he had given away to a relative. Pallavi, it is alleged, threw chilli powder at him, tied him to a chair and stabbed him to death. Pallavi then made a video call to the wife of another retired IPS officer and told her that she had killed the "monster", the probe has found. The woman Pallavi called alerted her husband, who informed the cops and they rushed to the scene.

Pallavi and Kruti have been detained and are being questioned since yesterday, as the cops tried to confirm if the retired IPS officer's daughter had any role in his murder. The investigation has found that Pallavi had been suffering from schizophrenia and other mental health issues. She had created a ruckus several times in the IPS Officers' Quarters Residential Complex where they lived and ran into other homes shouting insults, sources have said.

In his police complaint, which formed the basis of the FIR, Karthikesh has said, "My mother, Mrs. Pallavi, had been threatening to kill my father, Mr. Omprakash (Retired DGP and IGP), for the past week. Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at the residence of his sister, Ms. Saritha Kumari. Two days ago, my younger sister Kruthi went to Ms. Saritha Kumari's house and pressured my father, Mr. Omprakash, to return home. She brought him back against his will," he has said. Kartikhesh has said he was not at home at the time of the crime and that his neighbor called and informed him that his father was lying downstairs.

"I rushed home around 5:45 pm and found police officers and members of the public present at the scene. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries to his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were found next to his body. He was then taken to St. John's Hospital. My mother, Mrs. Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father," he has said.