Engagement Stopped By Authorities, Karnataka Man Beheads Minor Fiancee

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly beheaded by the man she was set to marry on Thursday, hours after authorities stopped their engagement ceremony in Karnataka's Madikeri.

32-year-old Prakash was set to marry the girl, who cleared her Class 10 exams yesterday, at Surlabbi village in Madikere. However, someone informed the Commission for Protection of Child Rights about the illegal ceremony.

A team from the commission reached the venue and ordered the families to stop the ceremony as the girl was underage and could not be married. The families agreed to end the engagement and cancelled the ceremony.

Hours later, Prakash barged into the girl's house and attacked her parents, police said. He dragged the girl out of the house and allegedly beheaded her. He then fled the scene, they said.

Prakash has been missing and the cops have begun a search operation.