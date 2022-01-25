9 Arrested In Hyderabad For Attempting To 'Sell' Minor Girl For Marriage: Report

A 14-year-old, allegedly being trafficked to Mumbai, was rescued in Hyderabad (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly being trafficked for marriage with an elderly man from Mumbai for Rs 3 lakh, was rescued in Hyderabad and nine people, including the girl's mother were arrested in this connection, police said.

Based on credible information, a police team raided a house at Balapur in Hyderabad on January 23 and took the nine accused - six mediators, the girl's mother and grandmother into custody along with the elderly man who was allegedly trying to "buy" her for 'marriage', they told news agency PTI.

"Upon interrogation it was found that eight people were mediating the "sale" of the girl to the 61-yer-old man, who got divorced and desired to bring another woman to fulfill his needs," a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

All the nine accused were sent to judicial custody, police added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)