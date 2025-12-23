In Hyderabad, Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Thrash Class 7 Boy

In a shocking instance of state-sanctioned corporal punishment, a class 7 student was reportedly beaten by a group of 10th-grade seniors on the direct orders of the school principal at the Kompally Government High School in Hyderabad.

The incident has sparked outrage, as the accused principal, Krishna, also serves as the in-charge Mandal Education Officer (MEO) for Dundigal, a position meant to safeguard the rights and welfare of students.

The violence reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute regarding the theft of bicycle parts and the deflating of tyres at the school's cycle stand.

Background: What Did The Child Do

On Monday, a teacher named Madhu reportedly sent the victim, Phanindra Surya, a Class 7 student, to the cycle stand to check on the bicycles.

While Surya was checking the area, another teacher, Chary, spotted him. Assuming Surya was the person responsible for tampering with the cycles, Chary apprehended the boy and took him to the Headmaster's office.

Action Taken By Principal

Instead of conducting a fair enquiry, Headmaster Krishna allegedly mobilised a group of nine 10th-grade students and reportedly ordered them to strike Surya on his back with a stick as a disciplinary measure.

Victim's Family Takes Action

Surya returned home in severe pain and narrated the ordeal to his parents. His father, Shiva Ramakrishna, saw the physical marks of the assault and immediately moved the boy to a hospital. Surya is currently undergoing medical treatment for the injuries sustained during the thrashing.

The Police have registered a case following a formal complaint by the victim's father.

Officials are investigating the role of the Principal and the two teachers, Madhu and Chary, involved in the chain of events.

Advocacy groups have pointed out that the incident is a gross violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which strictly prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment.

Parents and local activists are demanding the immediate suspension of Krishna from his dual roles as Headmaster and MEO.

Pet Basheerbagh police inspector K Vijaya Vardhan told NDTV a case has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing injury.