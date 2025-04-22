Murdered Karnataka Ex-Top Cop's Daughter In Shock, Sent For Mental Evaluation

The daughter of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, who was allegedly killed by his wife at their Bengaluru home, is in a "state of shock" and has been sent for a medical evaluation, officials said today. Kruthi Prakash was sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) last evening.

Kruthi does not seem to be in a proper mental state to be questioned, officials say.

The police will decide whether to question her based on the reports they get from the hospital, officials added.

Kruthi was reportedly present when her father was brutally murdered in their house.

68-year-old Om Prakash was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to his stomach and chest on Sunday at his home Bengaluru's HSR Layout. He had been stabbed repeatedly after chilli powder was thrown into his eyes.

When the police arrived, Kruthi, Prakash's wife, Pallavi, and another family member were present in the house, sources said.

Pallavi Prakash was questioned for 12 hours and arrested a day later. She was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after their son, Karthikesh, filed a complaint.

According to Karthikesh, his mother had threatened to kill his father several times before.

In his complaint, Karthikesh said that his father, fearing for his life, had left home to stay with his sister. However, two days before the incident, Kruthi visited him and coaxed him to return home. Karthikesh also alleged that both his mother and sister were battling mental health issues.

"My mother, Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father," he said in his complaint.

Preliminary investigations reveal Pallavi Prakash has schizophrenia.

Karthikesh also alleged that his father suffered a head injury a few months ago when his mother had hit him with a stone.

Ex-top cop's wife's confession

The chilling incident came to light after Pallavi video-called her neighbour, who is the wife of another cop, and told her she had killed her husband. "I have killed the monster," she reportedly said. The woman then informed her husband, who alerted the cops. When the police reached Prakash's residence, they detained Pallavi and the couple's daughter.

Investigation revealed that the former DGP and his wife had a fight over a property that turned physical. Pallavi had allegedly first thrown chilli powder at Prakash, tied him up, and then attacked him with a glass bottle. She then stabbed him to death.

Earlier, Pallavi, in some WhatsApp messages, claimed she suspected her husband of poisoning her and their daughter. In one of the messages, she said she was a "hostage" in the house and that the former DGP's men "kept an eye" on her movements.

"I am a hostage. Always in surveillance by Omprakash's agents wherever I go," a message - accessed by NDTV - read.

Another said, "I have been asking him to live separately for years, but to no avail. Wherever I go on my own, the same food and water poisoning starts".