Karnataka's Former Police Chief Found Dead In Bengaluru Home

Karnataka's former police chief Om Prakash was found dead at his Bengaluru home on Sunday. He was 68.

There was blood everywhere on the floor where his body - which had injuries - was found, the police said.

The police said they were informed about the body by the former top cop's wife, Pallavi. The police have started questioning Pallavi and her daughter.

He lived on the ground floor of his three-storey house in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.

The police said they suspect the involvement of a family member, news agency PTI reported.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1981-batch.

He was appointed Director General of Police in March 2015. Before that, he also headed Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards.