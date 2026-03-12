Karnataka Forms AI Committee For Ethical Use Of AI In Governance

The Government of Karnataka has constituted a Committee on Responsible Artificial Intelligence to develop a framework for the safe, ethical and transparent use of AI across government systems and public services.

The committee held its first meeting in Bengaluru today.

The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and co-chaired by Dr N Manjula, Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology.

The initiative aims to create a Responsible AI policy and implementation roadmap for Karnataka, ensuring that AI systems deployed in governance are safe, fair, transparent and accountable while enabling innovation.

Speaking on the initiative, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the move is part of Karnataka's push into a “Deeptech Decade”, where the state seeks to accelerate AI innovation while ensuring the technology is deployed responsibly and in the public interest.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the need for strong governance frameworks for AI, particularly in systems that directly impact citizens. Key focus areas include developing responsible AI principles, risk classification for AI systems used in governance, and safeguards for high-risk applications in sectors such as welfare delivery, healthcare, education, policing and recruitment.

“Artificial Intelligence is a highly disruptive technology, and we are already seeing its potential to significantly accelerate Karnataka's economic growth. If leveraged effectively, Karnataka can become the first state in India to develop a comprehensive framework for responsible AI, one that improves citizen services, creates 21st-century jobs and strengthens the state's innovation ecosystem,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of the Committee on Responsible Artificial Intelligence.

The committee will also recommend data governance standards, privacy safeguards, transparency requirements and independent audit mechanisms to address risks such as bias, deepfakes, data manipulation and misuse of generative AI systems.

The panel will submit an interim report within 60 days and a final set of recommendations within 90 days, outlining a policy framework and roadmap for responsible AI adoption across government departments.