48 Dead, Lakhs Moved As Reduced Rain Predicted In Flood-Hit Karnataka

The number of deaths from floods in Karnataka have reached 48 and 16 are missing, the government said on Tuesday. Nearly 7 lakh people have been evacuated and 4 lakh have been moved to shelters across the state. The weather office has said that amount of rainfall in the state is likely to reduce over the next few days.

Karnataka's Belagavi district has been worst-hit by the floods. At least 31 people have died and more than 3 lakh people have been displaced.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked the centre for Rs 1,000 crore to help rebuild the state. Today, he surveyed the ground situation in Shivamogga district.

In the district's Hegallati village, where the floods have caused extensive damage to crops, he assured distraught farmers of help. "After 4-5 days, when it is easier to move around, our forest and revenue officials will survey the land. We will estimate the losses and compensation. I am with the farmers, they need not worry," he said.

The devastating floods have caused Karnataka losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. But authorities say there is less rain in catchment areas and flow of water to dams has reduced. However, the reservoirs in the state are full. The water from the dams on the Cauvery is going to Tamil Nadu, helping meet the water deficit in the state.

Teams from the army, air force, navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Home Guards are conducting rescue operations in the state.

The air force has rescue more than 500 people in a week. Air Marshal SK Ghotia said today that the force's pilots are adequately trained for tough situations. "Five helicopters are involved in the rescue operations being carried out by a task force of 50-70 people," he told reporters today.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey of the areas in northern Karnataka devastated by floods. He had held a meeting with officials and reviewed relief operations.

