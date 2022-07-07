'Extremely Heavy Rain' Alert In Coastal Karnataka, 1 Dead In Landslide

All schools and colleges have been shut in coastal Karnataka after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted extremely heavy rain for coastal Karnataka districts and issued a red alert. One person died in a rain-related incident in Mangaluru.

Heavy rain has disrupted normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka. The rains have caused damages to houses, buildings, electric poles and properties in affected areas, also rivers have swollen due to the downpour, inundating agricultural fields and low lying areas.

A labourer from Kerala died after he was trapped under the mud following landslide at Panjikallu village, about 30 kms from Mangaluru distirct.

"I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He has directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.