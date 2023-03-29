Video: Congress' DK Shivakumar Showers Rs 500 Notes In Karnataka Roadshow





Bengaluru:

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen showering currency notes on crowds during a roadshow on Tuesday.

In a video, Mr Shivakumar was seen flinging Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of a bus as he campaigned in Bevinahalli in Mandya district.

Mr Shivakumar was taking out a Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in the run-up to the Karnataka election.

Mr Shivakumar, who is seen to be a chief minister candidate for the Congress, is campaigning extensively in Mandya, which is said to be a stronghold of the powerful Vokkaliga community.

The Congress leader, a Vokkaliga, is attempting to strengthen the party's vote base in Mandya, which is said to be a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion.

In the 2018 election, the JDS won seven seats in the district.

The Congress has announced 124 candidates in its first list for the 224-member assembly.

The BJP has 121 seats in the outgoing Karnataka assembly. The Congress has 70 and the JDS, 30.

The Congress and the JDS formed a government in 2018 after the BJP fell short of a majority.

In 2019, after mass resignations from the Congress and JDS, the BJP formed a government with the support of rebel MLAs, many of whom were made ministers later.

