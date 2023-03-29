Video: Congress' DK Shivakumar Showers Rs 500 Notes In Karnataka Roadshow

DK Shivakumar was taking out Congress' "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in the run-up to Karnataka polls

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen showering currency notes on crowds during a roadshow on Tuesday.

In a video, Mr Shivakumar was seen flinging Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of a bus as he campaigned in Bevinahalli in Mandya district.

Mr Shivakumar was taking out a Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in the run-up to the Karnataka election.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra' organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Mr Shivakumar, who is seen to be a chief minister candidate for the Congress, is campaigning extensively in Mandya, which is said to be a stronghold of the powerful Vokkaliga community.

The Congress leader, a Vokkaliga, is attempting to strengthen the party's vote base in Mandya, which is said to be a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion.

In the 2018 election, the JDS won seven seats in the district.

The Congress has announced 124 candidates in its first list for the 224-member assembly.

The BJP has 121 seats in the outgoing Karnataka assembly. The Congress has 70 and the JDS, 30.

The Congress and the JDS formed a government in 2018 after the BJP fell short of a majority.

In 2019, after mass resignations from the Congress and JDS, the BJP formed a government with the support of rebel MLAs, many of whom were made ministers later.