Karnataka Date Leak: Only Congress, Not BJP's Amit Malviya, To Be Questioned

But only the Congress activist, Srivatsa B - he heads the party's social media cell in Karnataka - will be questioned, according to the poll body's order setting up an inquiry into the alleged leak.
The Election Commission says that is because the BJP has already explained.
The order asks a six-member committee to "enquire form Shrivatsa B...regarding the source of information of his tweets" on the Karnataka election schedule before its official announcement.
Mr Malviya's name is not even in the order, which has spurred critics to call the inquiry a "joke".
Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana tweeted: "Dear EC, while we welcome any investigation to ensure that your credibility is not undermined however find it extremely shocking that IT head of BJP has been absolved even before enquiry begins. This definitely dents your own image and authority."
Name of BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya does not figure in EC inquiry order on how Karnataka election dates were leaked. EC order below has absolved him even before any probe & EC so-called inquiry is merely a joke : pic.twitter.com/caqCZz8kXGNagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) March 28, 2018
The Election Commission, however, says it doesn't need to question Mr Malviya at all, since he wrote to the poll body explaining the source of his tweet and the letter would be taken as his response. The top election body also said a BJP delegation had come and met its commissioners last evening with Mr Malviya's letter. "The delegation submitted all facts to the EC," said an official.
Mr Malviya had deleted within moments his tweet, which had the date of counting wrong (May 18 instead of 15).
Amid an uproar, Mr Malviya wrote to the Election Commission and said he had based his tweet on Times Now. "I firmly believe in the exclusive constitutional domain of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections in the country, and also in the confidentiality and secrecy mandated upon it in the process of doing so," he wrote.
Karnataka will vote on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.