Karnataka Congress Terms New Education Policy As 'Nagpur Education Policy'

Targeting the BJP governments on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Saturday called the policy as Nagpur Education Policy because the headquarters of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in Nagpur. The RSS is the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

He said the Congress is opposed to the policy until it is discussed in with the stakeholders and in the State legislature.

"NEP should have been discussed widely. I'm an educationist by choice, I'm running educational institutions. I'm trustee or chairman in various organisation, but I'm unable to understand this education policy. I have tried to study it two-three times. Have discussed about it with students and teachers but unable to understand its inside secret," he said.

Speaking to reporters, he accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

"Education is the state subject, it is the subject of the state, it should be discussed in the state legislature. It has caused worry among parents and confusion among teachers. "This is not the New Education Policy, this is a Nagpur Education Policy," he said.

Mr Shivakumar said,"...it is not possible for us to allow it (NEP), until it is discussed thoroughly."

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the State government to withdraw its decision to implement the NEP.

He said the objective of the policy is to indoctrinate students in communalism. Besides, he added, the policy infringes upon the autonomy of States in education.