Karnataka Congress Leaders In Resort Live Updates: CLP Meeting Cancelled

Anand Singh (above) was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head by JN Ganesh

The Congress in Karnataka took its leaders to a resort outside Bengaluru on Friday night in a bid to keep them together.

But state lawmaker Anand Singh was hospitalised on Sunday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh. Mr Singh's wife has now has threatened to take legal action against Mr Ganesh.

"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said.

While the Congress denied the reports, several of its leaders were spotted heading to the hospital.

Senior leader DK Shivakumar brushed away reports of the fight. His brother and party legislator DK Suresh, who was also at the hospital, later said Mr Anand went to the hospital this morning after feeling chest pain.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the cancelled CLP meeting: