Karnataka Congress Leaders In Resort Live Updates: CLP Meeting Cancelled

While the Congress denied the reports, several of its leaders were spotted heading to the hospital.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 21, 2019 13:00 IST
Anand Singh (above) was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head by JN Ganesh

New Delhi/Bengaluru: 

The Congress in Karnataka took its leaders to a resort outside Bengaluru on Friday night in a bid to keep them together.
But state lawmaker Anand Singh was hospitalised on Sunday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh. Mr Singh's wife has now has threatened to take legal action against Mr Ganesh. 

"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said.

Senior leader DK Shivakumar brushed away reports of the fight. His brother and party legislator DK Suresh, who was also at the hospital, later said Mr Anand went to the hospital this morning after feeling chest pain.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the cancelled CLP meeting:


Jan 21, 2019
12:59 (IST)
CLP Meeting Cancelled
Jan 21, 2019
12:44 (IST)
Congress Lawmaker JN Ganesh's Clarification
Jan 21, 2019
12:42 (IST)
BJP hit out at Congress lawmakers on Sunday
Jan 21, 2019
12:39 (IST)
On Friday, the Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to the resort amid fears of poaching by the BJP. Tension had been brewing since last weekend, when the party accused the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus' - a term coined in 2008 when the party allegedly engineered defections of opposition legislators to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.
