Karnataka Congress Leaders In Resort Live Updates: CLP Meeting Cancelled

The Congress in Karnataka took its leaders to a resort outside Bengaluru on Friday night in a bid to keep them together.
But state lawmaker Anand Singh was hospitalised on Sunday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh. Mr Singh's wife has now has threatened to take legal action against Mr Ganesh.
"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said.
While the Congress denied the reports, several of its leaders were spotted heading to the hospital.
Senior leader DK Shivakumar brushed away reports of the fight. His brother and party legislator DK Suresh, who was also at the hospital, later said Mr Anand went to the hospital this morning after feeling chest pain.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the cancelled CLP meeting:
R Reddy, Congress in Bengaluru: Last night they called me that there's a meeting today but later they decided not to have any meeting. Most of the MLAs have left the resort. Few who are there will also go back Everything is okay. Because of BJP there was confusion, now it's okay. pic.twitter.com/Mccb1ExSJt- ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019
#Karnataka Congress MLA JN Ganesh over reports of alleged brawl with Congress MLA Anand Singh : I did not hurt him. It is all a lie. If he's hurt, I along with my family will go and apologise to him. pic.twitter.com/ht9uHwfPLx- ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019
What more proof do we need to tell all is not well within Congress..- BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 20, 2019
Congress MLA's in Eagleton resort indulged in physical fight & 1 MLA is admitted. How long will congress be in denial mode & blame BJP for all their differences?
When political party is lame, it loves to blame pic.twitter.com/4IWSr5xUWi