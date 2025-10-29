Advertisement
Karnataka Congress Leader Charged With Sexual Harassment, Misusing Photo

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint from a woman from Jayanagar.

Congress leader Aditya.

A Congress leader was arrested on charges of sexually harassing and circulating edited photographs of a woman in Karnataka, even as a video of local residents thrashing him went viral.

In a statement, the police said Aditya, who was a former Youth Congress vice-president of Aldur Hobli in Chikkamagaluru city, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to women, including wives of his acquaintances.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint from a woman from Jayanagar. The woman alleged the sexual harassment began after she befriended Aditya over the phone. The Congress leader later edited and circulated her photographs taken from her social media profile, she said. 

The woman also accused Aditya of issuing death threats.

Recently, the accused was confronted and subsequently assaulted at his residence in Adishakti Nagar by a group of youngsters. 

The statement said the Chikkamagaluru City Police have registered a case (Crime No. 182/25) under sections 75(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Police said a detailed probe is underway.

Meanwhile, no complaint has been filed in connection with the assault on the Congress leader.

