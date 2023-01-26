Karnataka Chief Minister Launches Task Force To Curb Leopards In Mysuru

Earlier, he instructed the police and the forest department personnel to patrol the district.

Karnataka's Cooperation and District In-charge Minister ST Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has launched Leopard Task Force teams to capture leopards and prevent their menace in Tirumakudalu Narasipura city.

Presiding over a meeting on the human-wildlife conflict at the Zila Panchayat hall, the Minister said that action should be taken to capture leopards which cause a menace in the area.

He informed the forest department officials that all necessary assistance will be provided by the government to curb the issue.

Earlier, CM Bommai instructed the police and the forest department personnel to patrol the district with weapons.

Ashwin Kumar, the MLA of T Narasipura assembly constituency, said, "The locals are scared of continuous leopard attacks. A lot of leopards and cubs have settled in the area. Action must be taken to remove the animals from the district."

He appealed to contain the leopard menace by using special shooters.

District Collector of the area K V Rajendra informed that four people have been attacked by the wild animals in the district. "Hon'ble Chief Minister has given permission to form Leopard Task Force in Mysuru district."

Meanwhile, the Deputy Conservator of Forest informed that three leopards and five cubs have been captured in the month of January so far.

"Bounties have been placed for leopard capture. 158 officers and staff have been assigned to different teams for the operation. Teams are patrolling at night," he said.

He said that drones have been used and as many as 73 leopards have been captured in the district since April 2022.

District-level officials including District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Purnima, Legislative Council Member Manje Gowda and District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar were also present in the meeting.

