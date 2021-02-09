Karnataka Chief Minister Celebrates Passage Of Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill

Karnataka has tough provisions against those slaughtering cows and buffaloes below the age of 12.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday offered special prayers to cows here to celebrate the passage of the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the Legislative Council.

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, including Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister put vermilion and turmeric powder on the forehead of the "Go Mata" and showered "Akshat" and flowers on them, at his residence.

After garlanding the cattle, Mr Yediyurappa offered them raw rice, lentils and banana.

One of the flagship bills of the BJP government as promised in the party's election manifesto, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill got stuck in the legislative council after getting passed in the assembly.

As the Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh took up the matter in the Council on Monday, the Congress and JD(S) trooped in the well of the house and started raising slogans.

Amid din and strong opposition by the opposition, Mr Pranesh announced that the bill was passed.

Karnataka is among the select states in the country which has tough provisions against those transporting, smuggling and slaughtering cows and buffaloesbelow the age of 12.

Under the new law, slaughter of cattle would lead to imprisonment of upto 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Congress and the JD(S) have been opposed to the Bill saying it intends to target the minorities.

They alleged that the BJP was not aware of the ground realities as there are many cobblers dependent on the hides.