Karnataka BJP Social Media Cell Head Questioned By Cops Over Controversial Post

A police officer said, "Prashant Makanur was summoned for inquiry, and was enlarged on bail."

BJP Karnataka Social Media Cell Convenor Prashant Makanur was on Thursday summoned by the city police in connection with a social media post allegedly against members of SC and ST community, and was let off as he had obtained anticipatory bail.

Earlier, BJP President J P Nadda and the party's IT cell national head Amit Malviya were issued summons in this connection.

A police officer said, "Prashant Makanur was summoned for inquiry, and was enlarged on bail." A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct.

They were booked under sections of Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, the KPCC pointed to the video uploaded on social media platform 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State BJP which, it alleged, is operated by Malviya, on instructions of Nadda and Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka President and Social Media in-charge, on May 4.

"The said video posted on social media featured animated characters of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi and (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah. In the clip, SC, ST and OBC community are portrayed as "eggs" in a nest and it also suggested Rahul Gandhi planting a big egg labelled as Muslim community. It is projected as though funds are being fed to the chick depicting the Muslim community, which then kicks out SC, ST and OBC community."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)