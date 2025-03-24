"Am Sensible, Senior... More Than Mr Nadda": DK Shivakumar On 4% Quota Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar snapped back at the BJP Monday in a rapidly escalating face-off over his "the Constitution will be changing" remark, which was made amid another row - this time over the state's four per cent minority quota for public contracts.

Mr Shivakumar accused his rivals of misquoting him and spreading fake news and called out BJP boss JP Nadda, who - accompanied by slogan-shouting and jeering in the Rajya Sabha - this morning accused the Karnataka leader and his party of trying to "shred the Constitution".

"I am a sensible and senior politician... more so than Mr Nadda. I have been in the Assembly for the last 36 years. I have basic common sense. I casually said there would be changes after various judgements (by the courts) ... I never said we are going to change the Constitution."

"Whatever they are quoting me as saying is wrong. They are miscarrying it. We are a national party... our party brought Constitution to this country..." Mr Shivakumar told reporters.

The Congress leader also vowed to file a breach of privilege notice.

The two parties have gone head-to-head over the Karnataka government's four per cent minority quota order, which the BJP has slammed as "minority appeasement". Mr Nadda, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, declared the Constitution does not permit reservations in the name of religion.

"In Karnataka, the Congress has already introduced four per cent reservation based on religion for public contracts. Such laws and policies should be withdrawn. No one can change the Constitution that evolved under the guidance of BR Ambedkar," he stated.

Mr Nadda's comments and vociferous statements by his Congress counterpart, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, triggered chaos in the House.

Mr Rijiju set the ball calling Mr Shivakumar's statement "an assault on the Constitution", and demanding the Congress explain "why it wants to change the Constitution..."

"Raising the issue of Muslim reservation, Congress has sullied prestige of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. If you have guts, demand resignation of (Mr Shivakumar) ..." he said.

That was followed by Mr Kharge pointing out it was the Congress that undertook the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to protect the Constitution and declaring "nobody can change" that document.

All of this, in turn, was triggered by the Karnataka government last week passing a bill to provide that four per cent reservation. The bill was passed amid chaotic scenes in the Assembly; BJP lawmakers climbed on the podium and threw papers at Speaker U T Khader's chair.

The bill - an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act - sets aside four per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to Rs 2 crore, and goods/services procurement contracts up to Rs 1 crore, for members from the Muslim community.

The BJP has severely criticised the move, calling it an "unconstitutional misadventure" and vowing to fight it all the way up to the Supreme Court. "We will fight and oppose this inside the courtroom."

"We will take the fight to people in Karnataka. Until and unless, the unconstitutional move is rolled back, the BJP's fight will continue," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

The Congress, meanwhile, has dismissed the BJP's objections, pointing out the benefits extends beyond Muslims to include all minority communities. Defending the move, Mr Shivakumar also took a jab at the BJP, stating "BJP always oppose Congress policies... but they like the and follow them..."

With input from agencies

