"BJP Likes Congress Policies": DK Shivakumar's Jab On 4% Quota

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar brushed off the BJP objections to the 4 per cent minority quota in government contracts, saying the BJP loves Congress policies even though they officially oppose them. Asked about the quota, he said the party's intention was to boost deprived sections.

"They (BJP) always oppose Congress policies, but they like Congress policies, and they will follow them...They love Congress principles; they enjoy it," Mr Shivakumar said.

"The Congress party wants to see that every section of the society should be respected... We want to see those who have been deprived get uplifted economically, this is our intention," he added.

On Saturday too, Mr Shivakumar had dismissed criticism of the state government's 4 per cent reservation in contracts for Muslims, claiming that the quota applies to all backward classes and minorities, not just Muslims.

"This reservation extends beyond Muslims to include all minorities and backward classes," he had said.

The Congress government is all set to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999, to provide the quota for Muslims in the ongoing assembly session.

The BJP has levelled fresh charges of favouritism and minority appeasement against the Congress.

"Such an announcement will have nationwide implications. This also signals the mentality of Congress and (Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had told reporters.

"BJP is against this, and we will keep opposing it... Religion-based reservation is not permissible under the Indian Constitution... Reservation on govt contracts is completely unconstitutional... It can be allowed on the basis of social backwardness...but it is not permissible (to provide) directly to a religious community," he said.