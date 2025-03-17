"Unconstitutional Misadventure": BJP To Challenge Karnataka's 4% Minority Quota

The BJP on Monday termed as “unconstitutional misadventure” the Karnataka government's proposal to provide 4 per cent reservation to the Muslims in government contracts and said it will fight against the move across all levels and even challenge it in the court until it is rolled back.

Earlier on Friday, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, reserving 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for the Muslims.

“The BJP firmly opposes the proposed unconstitutional move and demands that Siddaramaiah government immediately roll back the proposed unconstitutional misadventure,” BJP MP Tajasvi Surya, who represents Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat, told a press conference at the party headquarters.

BJP MPs from Karnataka, PC Mohan, Brijesh Chowta and CN Manjunath, were present on the dais with Mr Surya at the press conference.

He alleged Chief Minister Siddharamiah-led government's decision was a “calculated move” to appease the Muslims “at the direction and patronage of the Congress top most leadership, most particularly Rahul Gandhi”.

Mr Surya alleged the move is also aimed at giving “financial strength” to the “ecosystem and unemployed workers” of the banned PFI.

“Perhaps for the first time in the country, a government which claims to be secular in nature is incentivising religious conversion in the state,” Mr Surya said.

“This patently unconstitutional prima facie illegal act will be challenged in the court. The BJP will fight against the move inside the assembly and outside on the streets. We will raise the issue in Parliament also and protest against this outside Parliament,” he added.

The BJP MP said the Karnataka government's move is a threat to national integrity, unity and sovereignty.

“We will fight and oppose this inside the courtroom. We will take the fight to people in Karnataka. Until and unless, the unconstitutional move is rolled back, the BJP's fight will continue,” he said.

Mr Surya said while various courts, including the Supreme Court, have time and again said that reservation on the basis of religion is “unconstitutional and not permitted”, Bhim Rao Ambedkar had also vehemently opposed the idea of granting reservations to minorities based on religion.

“Since the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru (India's first Prime Minister), the Congress has consistently prioritised appeasement of the Muslim minority at the expense of SCs, STs and OBCs,” he charged.

Mr Surya also termed as “unconstitutional” the Karnataka government's budget proposing various welfare schemes for the Muslims in the state and said the BJP will raise the issue in Parliament and protest against it in the state assembly.

“We will also legally challenge it in the court. We will ensure that this blatant tampering with Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution is rejected and ultimately fails,” he told reporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the budget for 2025-26 in the state assembly recently and made a host of announcements for various sectors which included Rs 150 crore allocation for repair and renovation of Waqf properties, infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds.

The chief minister also proposed an action plan for implementation of CM's Minority Colony Development Programme this fiscal at an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

“What is minority locality and why should Rs 1,000 crore budget allocation be earmarked for it? If this is not the ghettoisation of India, then what is?” Mr Surya charged.

