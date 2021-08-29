Farmer Didnt Die Of Injuries In Police Action, Say Haryana Cops

Police said reports of the farmer dying of injuries due to police action are false. (Representational)

Haryana Police on Sunday said that reports of a 55-year-old farmer dying of a heart attack due to injuries received during force used by police are false.

Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal, said: "He (farmer) didn't visit any hospital. He went home in a stable condition and died in sleep. Some are saying he died due to a heart attack. Reports of him dying due to injuries received during force used by police are false," said Mr Punia.

"If it were true, family members would have come to the police. We haven't received such information. These two incidents have no link," he added. '

Earlier, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) alleged that 55-year- old farmer Sushil Kajal, who belonged to Karnal district, "received severe blows in the atrocious police lathi charge" yesterday and died of a "heart attack" last night.

"He was cremated at 11 am this morning, without any post-mortem being performed. He was a regular participant in this farmers' struggle right from the beginning. Sushil Kajal has become a victim of the bloodthirsty BJP-JJP state government of Haryana, which has waged a war on its own people by lodging false police cases on nearly 40,000 farmers, including two cases of sedition, in the last nine months of this historic farmers' struggle," AIKS said in a statement.

Haryana Police on Saturday conducted a lathi-charge on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza in Karnal, where farmers had gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.