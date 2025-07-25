Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: 26 Years Later, India Still Salutes Its Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26 every year, marks a solemn and proud occasion that honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War 26 years ago. The day aims to inspire patriotism, pride, and a deep sense of gratitude among citizens, particularly the youth, while reinforcing national unity and the spirit of sacrifice.

The Kargil War began in May 1999 when Pakistani troops and terrorists infiltrated Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC), seizing strategic peaks in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. This led to a fierce military conflict between India and Pakistan. After weeks of intense combat, the Indian Army recaptured all occupied positions, and the war officially concluded on July 26, 1999.

Background: The Kargil War and India's Response

The Kargil War of 1999 was a high-altitude conflict in the Himalayas, where Indian soldiers fought to reclaim peaks infiltrated by Pakistani troops. Discovered in Batalik, Dras, and Kaksar, the intrusion was a grave violation shortly after the Lahore peace agreement. India responded with discipline and determination, launching Operation Vijay to recover lost ground without crossing the Line of Control.

Photo Credit: pib.gov.in

The battles, especially at Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875, showcased extraordinary bravery, with heroes like Captain Vikram Batra, Major Rajesh Adhikari, and others becoming national symbols of courage. Despite facing extreme weather and terrain, Indian forces reclaimed all posts.

The war cost 545 lives but strengthened national unity and international respect for India's restraint. Kargil became a defining moment of patriotism, honouring the sacrifice of soldiers whose courage protected the nation's freedom. The Kargil War Memorial at Dras stands as a lasting tribute to their legacy and India's unyielding spirit.

Photo Credit: pib.gov.in

Heroes of Kargil: Saluting Gallantry

The Kargil War stands as a testament to India's courage, sacrifice, and determination. Each peak recaptured was achieved through extraordinary bravery. To honour the heroes, the nation awarded its highest military honours: 4 Param Vir Chakras, 9 Maha Vir Chakras, and 55 Vir Chakras. Additionally, 1 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, 6 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 8 Yudh Seva Medals, 83 Sena Medals, and 24 Vayu Sena Medals were conferred. These awards highlight the remarkable valour shown during the intense 1999 conflict.

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey - Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 11 Gorkha Rifles

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav - Param Vir Chakra, 18 Grenadiers

Captain Vikram Batra - Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 13 JAK Rifles

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar - Param Vir Chakra, 13 JAK Rifles

Captain Anuj Nayyar - Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 17 Jat

Major Rajesh Adhikari - Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 18 Grenadiers

Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum - Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 12 JAK LI

Major Vivek Gupta - Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 2 Rajputana Rifles

Captain Vijyant Thapar - Vir Chakra (Posthumous), 2 Rajputana Rifles

Kargil Vijay Diwas is more than a commemoration; it is a sacred reminder of the unyielding courage and supreme sacrifice that brought victory to the nation in 1999. It salutes the heroes who fought against impossible odds on the icy heights of Ladakh, those who gave their today so that India could stand proud and free. Their stories of grit and glory are etched forever in the heart of the nation, inspiring generations to dream, dare, and serve.